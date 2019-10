Live cricket score Chitwan Rhinos Women vs Kat Queens Kathmandu, Final, Womens Champions League T20 CRW vs KQK

CRW 64/2 in 12.5 over vs KQK

CRW 29/0 in 4.3 over vs KQK

Dream11 Team Prediction Chitwan Rhinos Women vs Kat Queens Kathmandu: Captain and Vice Captain For Today Final, Women’s Champions League T20: Between CRW vs KQK at Kirtipur 11:15 AM IST October 23: CRW vs KQK Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today Final, Women’s Champions League T20: Between Chitwan Rhinos Women vs Kat Queens Kathmandu. Also Check Kat Queens Kathmandu Dream 11 Team Player List, Chitwan Rhinos Women Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

CRW vs KQK Dream11 Team Prediction

Kajal Shrestha, Apsari Begam, Indu Barma, Pyari Chaudhary, Rubina Chhetri (CAPTAIN), Ishwori Bist, Suman Khatiwada, Ritu Kanoujiya (VICE CAPTAIN), Suman Bist, Laxmi Saud, Kabuta Gautam

CRW vs KQK Probable XI

Chitwan Rhinos Women: Kajal Shrestha (WK), Kanchan-Shrestha, Ritu Kanoujiya, Indu Barma (C), Suman Khatiwada, Pyari Chaudhary, Rekha Rawal, Santoshi Chaudhari, Nigma Tamanga, Kabuta Gautam, Kushi Dangol.

Kat Queens Kathmandu: Rubina Chhetri (C), Roma Thapa, Apsari Begam, Nitu Bhandari, Sobha Aale, Mamta Thapa (WK), Ishwori Bist, Sangita Rai, Saraswoti Kumari, Suman Bist, Laxmi Saud.

CRW vs KQK Squads

Chitwan Rhinos Women: Kajal Shrestha (WK), Kanchan-Shrestha, Ritu Kanoujiya, Indu Barma (C), Suman Khatiwada, Pyari Chaudhary, Rekha Rawal, Santoshi Chaudhari, Nigma Tamanga, Kabuta Gautam, Kushi Dangol, Saraswati Pun, Sabitra GC, Ashmita Kharel, Sanju Lama.

Kat Queens Kathmandu: Rubina Chhetri (C), Roma Thapa, Apsari Begam, Nitu Bhandari, Sobha Aale, Mamta Thapa (WK), Ishwori Bist, Sangita Rai, Saraswoti Kumari, Suman Bist, Laxmi Saud, Rashmi Sharma, Maneesha Rana.

