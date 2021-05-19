Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Crystal Palace are at the moment on the lower half of the standings, the 14th spot to be particular and will handle to win solely three out of their final 10 games. Nonetheless, they are going to be getting into this recreation with a confidence boosting 3-2 win in opposition to Aston villa.

Arsenal, alternatively, will enter this recreation with three consecutive wins in opposition to Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Chelsea, respectively. Arsenal have taken the possibility with three Premier League wins and have gained a strong quantity of tempo required for them to climb up additional within the season.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Selhurst Park

CRY vs ARS My Dream11 Team

Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Rob Holding, Gary Cahill, Joel Ward, Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka, Christian Benteke and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Vice-Captaincy Function: Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Probable Line-up

Crystal Palace Dream11 Predicted XI: Jack Butland; Tyrick Mitchell, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; James McCarthy, Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend and Christian Benteke.

Arsenal Dream11 Predicted XI: Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Squads

Crystal Palace (CRY): Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Connor Wickham, Eberechi Eze, Luka Milivojević, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jaïro Riedewald, James McCarthy, James McArthur, David Boateng, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Patrick van Aanholt, Tyrick Mitchell, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson, Scott Dann, Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson

Arsenal (ARS): Bernd Leno, Matt Macey, Emiliano Martinez, Sead Kolasinac, David Luiz, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland Niles, Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Kieran Tierney, Pablo Mari, Mesut Ozil, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Nicolas Pepe, Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

