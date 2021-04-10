CRY vs CHE Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CRY vs CHE at Selhurst Park Stadium: In another thrilling encounter of Premier League this season, Chelsea will take on Crystal Palace in gameweek 31 on Saturday night. Chelsea will be aiming to keep with the impressive start they have made under Thomas Tuchel when they take on Crystal Palace. The Blues have revived themselves since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel. They were on an unbeaten run since their new gaffer has joined but it ended in a stunning manner as they lost to West Brom in their last Premier League outing. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, registered a draw at Everton, and have had a decent run in the recent fixtures. The Eagles would be looking to consolidate their mid-table standings now. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney+ Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea will start at 10 PM IST – April 10.

Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium.

CRY vs CHE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: V Guaita

Defenders: C Azpilicueta, C Kouyate, A Rudiger

Midfielders: W Zaha (VC), L Milivojevic, N Kante, C Pulisic, M Mount (C)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, C Benteke,

Chelsea (CHE) – Key Players

Mason Mount

Jorginho

Tammy Abraham

Crystal Palace (CRY) – Key Players

Wilfried Zaha

Christian Benteke

Eberechi Eze

CRY vs CHE Predicted Playing XIs

Crystal Palace: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Phil Jagielka, Max Lowe, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie.

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham.

CRY vs CHE SQUADS

Chelsea (CHE): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Wilfredo Caballero, Édouard Mendy, Karlo Ziger, Antonio Rüdiger, Marcos Alonso, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, César Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Christian Pulisic, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Billy Gilmour, Kai Havertz, Faustino Anjorin, Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner, Olivier Giroud, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Crystal Palace (CRY): Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha, Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Connor Wickham, Eberechi Eze, Luka Milivojević, Andros Townsend, Jeffrey Schlupp, Jaïro Riedewald, James McCarthy, James McArthur, David Boateng, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Gary Cahill, Nathaniel Clyne, Patrick van Aanholt, Tyrick Mitchell, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson, Scott Dann, Vicente Guaita, Jack Butland, Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson.

