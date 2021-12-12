CRY vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Everton Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CRY vs EVE at Selhurst Park Stadium: On the super Sunday in Premier League – Everton will take Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park Stadium. The Premier League CRY vs EVE match will start at 10 PM IST – December 12. Crystal Palace host Everton at Selhurst Park for Sunday’s late kickoff within the Premier League. Crystal Palace’s shedding run was prolonged to 4 video games after a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United final day out. The 2 sides have been studying for a stalemate earlier than Fred’s strike secured all three factors for the Purple Devils. The Eagles have now misplaced their previous three matches. Everton got here again from a 1-0 deficit to beat Arsenal 2-1 on Monday night time, snapping an eight-game shedding streak. Here is the Premier League Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CRY vs EVE Dream11 Team Prediction, CRY vs EVE Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, CRY vs EVE Probable XIs Premier League, Fantasy Football Prediction – Crystal Palace vs Everton, Fantasy Playing Tips – Premier League.Also Read - SCEB vs KBFC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7.30 PM IST December 12 Sunday

KICK-OFF TIME: The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Everton will start place at 10 PM IST – December 12. Also Read - AJM vs ABD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Emirates D10 Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Ajman vs Abu Dhabi, Team News For Today's T10 at Sharjah Cricket Ground at 8:30 PM IST December 12 Sunday

Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium. Also Read - GG vs CS Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20 Match 13: Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing 11s- Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars, Team News For Today's T20 Match at R.Premadasa Stadium at 7:30 PM IST December 12 Sunday

Live Streaming: Disney Hotstar, JIOTV.

CRY vs EVE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Defenders: J. Ward, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell

Midfielders: Cheikhou Kouyate, Allan, Conor Gallagher, Andros Townsend, Abdoulaye Doucoure

Strikers: Wilfried Zaha (VC), Christian Benteke (C)

CRY vs EVE Probable Playing XIs

Crystal Palace: 1. Vicente Guaita, 2. James Tomkins, 3. Tyrick Mitchell, 4. Nathaniel Clyne, 5. Marc Guehi, 6. Jordan Ayew, 7. Jeffrey Schlupp, 8. Cheikhou Kouyate, 9. Conor Gallagher, 10. Christian Benteke, 11. Wilfried Zaha.

Everton: 1. Jordan Pickford, 2. Michael Keane, 3. Seamus Coleman, 4. Yerry Mina, 5. Ben Godfrey, 6. Anthony Gordan, 7. Allan, 8. Abdoulaye Doucoure, 9. Andros Townsend, 10. Richarlison, 11. Demarai Gray.

CRY vs EVE SQUADS

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita (GK), James Tomkins, Tyrick Mitchell, Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guehi, Jordan Ayew, Jeffrey Schlupp, Cheikhou Kouyate, Conor Gallagher, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha, Joel Ward, Odsonne Edouard, Joachim Andersen, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Jack Butland (GK), Martin Kelly, Robert Street, Nathan Ferguson, Jaroslaw Jach, Will Hughes, Eberechi Eze, Reece Hannam, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Michael Olise, Remi Matthews (GK), Jairo Riedewald, Jean-Philippe Matet.

Everton: Jordan Pickford (GK), Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Yerry Mina, Ben Godfrey, Anthony Gordan, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andros Townsend, Richarlison, Demarai Gray, Lucas Digne, Salomon Rondon, Fabian Delph, Mason Holgate, Alex Iwobi, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Lewis Dobbin, Asmir Begovic (GK), Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Andy Lonergan (GK), Jarrad Branthwaite, Cenk Tosun, Jonjoe Kenny, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Harry Tyrer (GK).

Check Dream11 Prediction/ EVE Dream11 Team/ CRY Dream11 Team/ Everton Dream11 Team Prediction/ Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Premier League/ Fantasy Football Tips and more.