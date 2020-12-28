Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CRY vs LEI at Selhurst Park: In another highly-awaited clash of Premier League 2020-21, Crystal Palace will host Leicester City in a big-ticket encounter at the Selhurst Park on Monday night December 28 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 CRY vs LEI will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST. Palace will look to turn things around after two consecutive defeats to Liverpool and Aston Villa. Their defence will be a major concern as Roy Hudson's side have conceded 10 goals in their last two matches. Meanwhile, Leicester City have put in impressive performances in their last two Premier League matches. After defeating Jose Mourhino's Tottenham Hotspurs by 2-0, the Foxes went on to play a 2-2- draw against Manchester United.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Leicester City will start at 8:30 PM IST – December 28.

Venue: Selhurst Park.

CRY vs LEI My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Vicente Guaita

Defenders: Patrick van Aanholt, James Justin, Wesley Fofana, Timothy Castagne

Midfielders: Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic

Forwards: Jamie Vardy (C), Wilfried Zaha (VC)

CRY vs LEI Predicted Playing XIs

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Luka Milivojevic, Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Jonny Evans, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Wilfred Ndidi, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, James Vardy.

CRY vs LEI – Recent Form

Crystal Palace: L D D W L

Leicester City: W L W W W

CRY vs LEI SQUADS

Crystal Palace (CRY): Jack Butland, Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Martin Kelly, Sam Woods, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson, Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi.

Leicester City (LEI): Jakub Stolarczyk, Kasper Schmeichel, Danny Ward, Eldin Jakupovic, Wes Morgan, Jonny Evans, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Timothy Castagne, Christian Fuchs, Ben Nelson, Ethan Fitzhugh, Shane Flynn, Wesley Fofana, Çaglar Söyüncü, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Harvey Barnes, Cengiz Ünder, Hamza Choudhury, Dennis Praet, Thakgalo Leshabela, James Justin, Demarai Gray, Jamie Vardy, James Maddison, Islam Slimani, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Daniel Amartey, Ricardo Pereira, Luke Thomas.

