CRY vs LIV Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Football Tips For Today's Match CRY vs LIV at Selhurst Park: Crystal Palace welcome Liverpool today at Selhurst Park. The Reds are fresh from their 2-1 win over fellow title rivals Tottenham Hotspur earlier this week and took the top spot in the standings. Crystal Palace drew their last two matches and are currently 12th in the table.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool will start at 6:00 PM IST, December 19.

Venue: Selhurst Park.

CRY vs LIV My Dream11 Team

V Guaita, C Kouyate, P Van Aanholt, T Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, A Robertson, J McArthur, J Henderson, S Mane, W Zaha (vice-captain), M Salah (captain)

CRY vs LIV Predicted Playing XIs

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyate, Patrick van Aanholt, Joel Ward, James McArthur, Luka Milivojevic, Eberechi Eze, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

Liverpool: Alisson, Fabinho, Rhys Williams, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

CRY vs LIV Full Squads

Crystal Palace: Martin Kelly, Sam Woods, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson, Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi, Jack Butland, Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell

Liverpool: Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Diogo Jota, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Alisson, Adrian, Vitezslav Jaros, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio

