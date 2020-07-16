Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match TOT vs MUN at Selhurst Park Stadium: In another Premier League fixture on Thursday evening, Crystal Palace will take on Manchester United at the Selhurst Park Stadium on July 17. The hosts' Crystal Palace have not yet won a game so far, and their activities in the transfer market caused them to a bit shallow in terms of squad depth. They have lost some key players and will be looking to just survive the drop in this campaign.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have a rather young squad, who are hungry to prove themselves to the world that they are the ideal representation of the badge. United was held to a 2-2 draw by Southampton in their clash, a stunning result which saw the top 4 remain as it is. And with Chelsea winning earlier in game week 36, the pressure is colossally elevated on Manchester United to come out unscathed. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will start at 12.45 AM IST (July 17).

Venue: Selhurst Park Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper-V Guaita

Defenders- P van Aanhaot, A Wan Bissaka, V Lidelof, H Maguire

Midfield- L Milivojevic, W Zaha, B Fernandes

Forwards- J Ayew (C), M Rashford, A Martial (vc)

CRY vs MUN Predicted Playing XIs

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita, Gary Cahill, Scott Dann, James McCarthy, James McArthur, Jairo Riedewald, Christian Benteke, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew, Tyrick Mitchell.

Manchester United: David de Gea, Nemanja Matic, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Scott McTominay, Odion Ighalo, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Mason Greenwood.

CRY vs MUN SQUADS

Crystal Palace (CRY): Wayne Hennessey, Vicente Guaita, Stephen Henderson, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, Ryan Inniss, Mamadou Sakho, Joel Ward, Jairo Riedewald, Nikola Tavares, Sam Woods, Tyrick Mitchell, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, Max Meyer, James McCarthy, Luke Dreher, Nya Kirby, Scott Banks, Brandon Pierrick, Jordan Ayew, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Cenk Tosun.

Manchester United (MUN): Nathan BIshop, Lee Grant, David De Gea, Sergio Romero, Brandon Williams, Diogo Dalot, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong, James Garner, Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Paul Pogba, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Odion Ighalo, Anthony Martial.

