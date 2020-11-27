CRY vs NEW Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Online Football Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's CRY vs NEW Match at Selhurst Park: In another exciting contest of Premier League this season, Newcastle United will take on Crystal Palace in matchday 6 fixture for the Friday evening fixture at the Selhurst Park. The Premier League CRY vs NEW clash will kick-off at 1.30 AM IST – November 28. Crystal Palace could climb as high as sixth in the Premier League table when they host Newcastle United this weekend. Steve Bruce's men are two points behind Palace and come into this match after losing their last two fixtures. Meanwhile, for Crystal Place, they will be without star man Wilfried Zaha who is out after testing positive for Coronavirus while Luka Milivojevic is suspended for the clash. Newcastle United will be without the services of Dwight Gayle, Martin Dubravka, Ryan Fraser, Paul Dummett and Matt Ritchie. Premier League live TV broadcast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United will start at 1.30 AM IST – November 28, Friday.

Venue: Selhurst Park.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Vicente Guaita

Defenders: Nathaniel Clyne, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, van Aanholt

Midfielders: Jairo Riedewald, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Callum Wilson (VC), Michy Batshuayi (C)

CRY vs NEW Predicted Playing XIs

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Joel Ward, Andros Townsend, Jeff Schlupp, James McCarthy, Wilfried Zaha, Scott Dann, Patrick van Aanholt, Luka Milivojevic, Michy Batshuayi.

Newcastle United: Karl Darlow, Jamaal Lascelles, Federico Fernández, Jeff Hendrick, Miguel Almirón, Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Jacob Murphy.

CRY vs NEW SQUADS

Crystal Palace (CRY): Jack Butland, Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahi, Tyrick Mitche, Martin Kelly, Sam Woods, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson, Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi.

Newcastle United (NEW): Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie, Daniel Langley, Martin Dubravka, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Emil Krafth, Federico Fernández, Javier Manquillo, DeAndre Yedlin, Elliot Anderson, Matthew Longstaff, Jonjo Shelvey, Joelinton, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jamal Lewis, Jeff Hendrick, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almirón, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstaff, Andy Carroll, Dwight Gayle, Callum Wilson, Henri Saivet.

