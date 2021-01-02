CRY vs SHF Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match CRY vs SHF. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Crystal Palace will lock horns against Sheffield United on January 2. Both teams will look to kick start the 2021 year on a high with a win. Crystal Palace have played inconsistent football this season and failed to capitalize on several occasions in the Premier League. Crystal Palace are currently at the 15th spot on the points table with just five wins in 16 games. While Sheffield United are going through a very tough time in Premier League this season. They are currently at the bottom of the points table with 0 win in 16 games. It will be an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Sheffield United as both teams will look to grab crucial three points to keep the points table moving. While it is going to be more crucial for Sheffield who will be fighting to get out of the relegation zone. Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CRY vs SHF, Dream 11 Team Player List, Crystal PalaceDream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, Premier League, Online Football Tips Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United, Premier League.

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 08.30 PM IST – January 2 in India.

CRY vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Vicente Guaita

Defenders – James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens

Midfielders – Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, James McArthur

Forwards – Wilfried Zaha (C), Christian Benteke, David McGoldrick (VC)

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Probable Line-up

Crystal Palace probable line-up: Vicente Guaita, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward, Eberechi Eze, James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke

Sheffield United probable line-up: Aaron Ramsdale, Kean Bryan, John Egan, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, John Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Ben Osborn, George Baldock, Oli McBurnie, David McGoldrick

