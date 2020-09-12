Dream11 Team Prediction

The 2019-20 edition of the Premier League couldn’t have ended in a more opposing style for both these sides. Where Southampton dusted themselves and picked themselves up to embark on a brilliant run since the turn of Coronavirus, Crystal Palace on the other hand went from bad to worse. Also Read - Premier League 2020-21 Live Streaming Matchweek 1, Full Schedule, Timings in IST: All You Need to Know About EPL

MATCH DETAILS

CRY vs SOU, Premier League

Selhurst Park

Dream11 Prediction

Vincent, Jack, Jan, Kyle, James, Luka, Redmond, Zaha, Ings, Ayew, Michy

Predicted 11

Crystal Palace: Guaita, Ward, Kelly, Dann, Mitchell, Zaha, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp, Batshuayi, Ayew

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Redmond, Ings, Adams

SQUADS

Crystal Palace (CRY): Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Wayne Hennessey, Gary Cahill, Jairo Riedewald, James Tomkins, Joel Ward, Mamadou Sakho, Martin Kelly, Nikola Tavares, Patrick van Aanholt, Sam Woods, Scott Dann, Tyrick Mitchell, Andros Townsend, Brandon Pierrick, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Luke Dreher, Max Meyer, Nya Kirby, Scott Banks, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke, Jordan Ayew

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams

