CRY vs WHU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match CRY vs WHU at Selhurst Park: In another exciting Premier League battle, Crystal Palace will host West Ham United at the Selhurst Park on Tuesday night January 26 in India. The Premier League 2020-21 CRY vs WHU will kick-off at 11:30 PM IST. Palace have managed to register six wins and five draws out of the 19 matches they had played this season. They are now placed at the 13th position in the league standings with 23 points in their account. On the other hand, West Ham United have won nine games and played five draws out of the 19 matches they had played so far. They are now placed at the seventh position in the league standings with 32 points under their belt.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham United will start at 11:30 PM IST – January 26. Also Read - Man United vs Sheffield United: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Men Suffer Shock 2-1 Defeat at Old Trafford

Venue: Selhurst Park. Also Read - ODG-W vs ODY-W Dream11 Team Predictions And Hints Odisha Women's T20 Match 14: Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow January 28 Thursday

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Vicente Guaita

Defenders: Cheikhou Kouyaté, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell (C)

Midfielders: James McArthur, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen

Forwards: Michail Antonio, Wilfried Zaha (VC)

CRY vs WHU Predicted Playing XIs

Crystal Palace: Vicente Guaita, Cheikhou Kouyaté, James Tomkins, Tyrick Mitchell, Joel Ward, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Andros Townsend, Wilfried Zaha, Christian Benteke.

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Angelo Ogbonna, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Said Benrahma, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Michail Antonio, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen.

CRY vs WHU – Recent Form

Crystal Palace: L D W D L

West Ham United: D D W W W

CRY vs WHU SQUADS

Crystal Palace (CRY): Jack Butland, Wayne Hennessey, Stephen Henderson, Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Patrick van Aanholt, James Tomkins, Scott Dann, Cheikhou Kouyaté, Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp, Nathaniel Clyne, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Martin Kelly, Sam Woods, Jairo Riedewald, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Wilfried Zaha, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Eberechi Eze, Nathan Ferguson, Nya Kirby, Brandon Pierrick, Jordan Ayew, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham, Michy Batshuayi.

West Ham United (WHU): Lukasz Fabianski, David Martin, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Gonçalo Cardoso, Ajibola Alese, Andriy Yarmolenko, Manuel Lanzini, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Harrison Ashby, Conor Coventry, Emmanuel Longelo, Said Benrahma, Robert Snodgrass, Jarrod Bowen, Sébastian Haller, Ben Johnson.

