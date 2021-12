CS vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CS vs DG at R.Premadasa Stadium: The caravan rolls on Lanka Premier League T20 as Dambulla Giants will take on Colombo Stars in match no. 6 at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday. The Lanka Premier League T20 CS vs DG match will start at 3 PM IST – December 8. Colombo Stars had an impressive start with a 4-wicket win over Galle Gladiators. A brilliant bowling performance helped Stars restrict the opposition for just 116 runs and later chased down the target with 15 balls remaining. Dambulla Giants, on the other hand, have played 2 matches so far in this tournament. They started with a comprehensive victory over Kandy Warriors by 20 runs but then lost to Jaffna Kings by 8 wickets in their second match. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, CS vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CS vs DG Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Dambulla Giants and Colombo Stars will take place at 2:30 PM IST – December 8.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium.

CS vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Philip Salt

Batters – Nuwanidu Fernando, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Ramesh Mendis, David Wiese

Bowlers – Nuwan Pradeep (VC), Imran Tahir, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera

CS vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya De Silva, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, David Wiese, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Akila Dananjaya.

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (C), Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Marchant de Lange, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep.

CS vs DG Squads

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, David Wiese, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jehan Daniel, Keemo Paul, Lakshan Sandakan, Thikshila de Silva, Shiran Fernando, Himesh Ramanayake, Ravindu Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravi Rampaul, Angelo Mathews.

Dambulla Giants: Philip Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (C), Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Marchant de Lange, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir, Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Joshua Little, Kalana Perera, Janith Liyanage, Muditha Lakshan, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sacha De Alwis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Madushan Ravichandrakumar.

