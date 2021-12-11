CS vs DG Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CS vs DG at R.Premadasa Stadium: The caravan rolls on Lanka Premier League T20 as Dambulla Giants will take on Colombo Stars in match no. 11 at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Saturday. The Lanka Premier League T20 CS vs DG match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 11. Colombo Stars began their campaign on a positive note with a win over Galle Gladiators by 4 wickets. However, two consecutive losses in their next two matches pegged them back. In their last game, Stars suffered a huge loss by 93 runs against Jaffna Kings. Dambulla Giants, on the other hand, had to settle for one point in their previous game against Galle Gladiators as rain played spoilsport. With 2 wins, one loss, and a no result they are placed in the middle of the standings with 5 points. Here is the Lanka Premier League T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CS vs DG Dream11 Team Prediction, CS vs DG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CS vs DG Probable XIs Lanka Premier League T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Colombo Stars vs Dambulla Giants, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League T20.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Dambulla Giants and Colombo Stars will take place at 7 PM IST – December 11.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium.

CS vs DG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Phil Salt (C)

Batters – Tom Banton, Najibullah Zadran, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounders – Ramesh Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (VC), Dasun Shanaka, Seekkuge Prasanna

Bowlers – Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Imran Tahir

CS vs DG Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Stars: Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Ashan Priyanjan, Thikshila de Silva, Dhananjaya De Silva (C), Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq.

Dambulla Giants: Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Phil Salt, Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka (C), Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Tharindu Ratnayake, Imran Tahir, Nuwan Pradeep.

CS vs DG Squads

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Chandimal, David Wiese, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jehan Daniel, Keemo Paul, Lakshan Sandakan, Thikshila de Silva, Shiran Fernando, Himesh Ramanayake, Ravindu Fernando, Ashan Priyanjan, Ravi Rampaul, Angelo Mathews.

Dambulla Giants: Philip Salt, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Udara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka (C), Najibullah Zadran, Chamika Karunaratne, Ramesh Mendis, Marchant de Lange, Nuwan Pradeep, Imran Tahir, Dilshan Munaweera, Sohaib Maqsood, Joshua Little, Kalana Perera, Janith Liyanage, Muditha Lakshan, Chamikara Edirisinghe, Tharindu Ratnayake, Sacha De Alwis, Sachitha Jayathilake, Madushan Ravichandrakumar.

