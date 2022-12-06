CS vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League ,Match 2 On December 7 PM IST At Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium

Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CS vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction, CS vs KF Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CS vs KF Playing 11s Lanka Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Colombo stars vs Kandy Falcons, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League 2022.

CS vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction,Lanka Premier League ,Colombo stars vs Kandy Falcons,Colombo stars vs Kandy Falcons Fantasy Playing Tips, CS vs KF, CS vs KF match

CS vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction, Fan Code Lanka Premier League , Match 103 & 104 Fantasy Hints: Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CS vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction, CS vs KF Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CS vs KF Playing 11s Lanka Premier League, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Colombo stars vs Kandy Falcons, Fantasy Playing Tips – Lanka Premier League 2022. CS vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction, Lanka Premier League , Match 2 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Colombo stars vs Kandy Falcons, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium 7 PM IST December 06, 2022, Monday.

TOSS – The ECS T10 Barcelona match toss between Colombo stars vs Kandy Falcons will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Time – December 06, 7 PM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

CS vs KF Dream11

Captain – Wanindu Hasaranga

Wicketkeeper – Andre Fletcher

Batting – Nissanka, Rajapaksa, Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella

All-rounders – Angelo Matthews, Braithwaite

Bowlers – Pathirana, Naveen ul Haq, Udana

CS vs KF Probable Playing XI

Colombo Stars(CS): Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Ravi Bopara, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha

Kandy Falcons(KF):Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana