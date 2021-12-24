CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Predictions MCA All Star T10 Bash

Central Smashers vs KL Stars Dream11 Team Prediction MCA All Star T10 Bash- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s CS vs KLS at Kinrara Academy Oval: In match no. 10 of MCA All Star T10 Bash tournament, Central Smashers will take on KL Stars in a rescheduled encounter at the Kinrara Academy Oval on Friday. The MCA All Star T10 Bash CS vs KLS match will start at 6:30 PM IST – December 24. Central Smashers had won two out of three matches they had played so far in the tournament. The other match got abandoned due to rain. Smashers are at the top spot in the standings with 5 points. KL Stars, on the other hand, have managed to win only one game so far. They must win their remaining two matches to cement their spot in the semifinals. Stars are lying at the fourth spot in the standings with 3 points under their belt. Here is the MCA All Star T10 Bash Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CS vs KLS Dream11 Team Prediction, CS vs KLS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, CS vs KLS Probable XIs MCA All Star T10 Bash, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Central Smashers vs KL Stars, Fantasy Playing Tips – MCA All Star T10 Bash.Also Read - DAT vs KHW Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Oman D20 Match 8: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s- Darsait Titans vs Khuwair Warriors, Team News For Today's T20 From Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 5:30 PM IST December 24 Friday

TOSS: The MCA All Star T10 Bash toss between Central Smashers and KL Stars will take place at 6 PM IST – December 24. Also Read - TN vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Vijay Hazare ODD Semifinal 2: Captain, Playing 11s, Top Fantasy Picks- Tamil Nadu vs Saurashtra; Injury And Team News For Today's Match at KL Saini Ground at 9 AM IST December 24 Friday

Time: 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - HUR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Big Bash League T20: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars T20 Match 19, Team News From Bellerive Oval at 10 AM IST December 24 Friday

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval.

CS vs KLS My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Ammar Hazalan

Batsmen – Zubaidi Zulkifle, Chandan Kumar, Ahmad Faiz

All-rounders – Lokman Sahar, Fitri Sham, Peter Issac (VC)

Bowlers – Ajeb Khan (Captain), Muhammad Zarbani, Santosh Gosavi, Tanveer Khan

CS vs KLS Probable Playing XIs

Central Smashers: Ahmad Zubaidi, Ammar Hazalan (wk), Ahmad Faiz (Captain), Ajeb Khan, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Norwira Zazmie, Ahmad Akmal Alif Bin-Zianal, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Suharril Fetri.

KL Stars: Peter Issac, Santosh Gosavi (Captain), Neranjan Wijesinghe, Chandan Kumar, Abhishek Deshpande (wk), Fahad Maqsood Ali Khan, Rahul Agarwal, Tanveer Khan, Myn Uddin, Nilesh Pagare, Shoaib Makani.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CS Dream11 Team/ KLS Dream11 Team/ Central Smashers Dream11 Team Prediction/ KL Stars Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips – MCA All Star T10 Bash/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.