CS vs KW Dream11 Team Predictions Lanka Premier League T20

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Lanka Premier League T20- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's CS vs KW at R.Premadasa Stadium: As we heads towards the business end of Lanka Premier League T20 – the scenarios are getting more and more exciting. In match no. 20 of Lanka Premier League T20 tournament, Colombo Stars will take on Kandy Warriors at the R.Premadasa Stadium on Friday. The Lanka Premier League T20 CS vs KW match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 17. The equation is simple for both sides, whoever wins will make it to the playoffs. Colombo Stars suffered a massive defeat against Jaffna Kings in their previous game by 102 runs which made a huge difference to their net run rate. With 3 wins and 4 losses, Stars are at 4th spot in the LPL T20 points table with 6 points. On the other hand, Kandy Warriors kept their playoff chances alive with a close win over Dambulla Giants by 6 wickets on Thursday. They are still placed at the bottom spot in the standings with 4 points.

TOSS: The Lanka Premier League T20 toss between Colombo Stars and Kandy Warriors will take place at 7 PM IST – December 17.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

CS vs KW My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Dinesh Chandimal (VC)

Batsmen – Charith Asalanka (C), Tom Banton, Kennar Lewis, Angelo Mathews

All-rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva, Nimesh Vimukthi, Kamindu Mendis

Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen Ul Haq, Shiraz Ahmed

CS vs KW Probable Playing XIs

Colombo Stars: Dhananjaya De Silva, Angelo Mathews (C), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Keemo Paul, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Rampaul, Naveen Ul Haq.

Kandy Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Minod Bhanuka (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Perera (C), Nimesh Vimukthi, Asela Gunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiraz Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain.

CS vs KW Squads

Colombo Stars: Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews (Captain), Ashan Priyanjan, Tom Banton, Seekkuge Prasanna, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Ravindu Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushmantha Chameera, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Rampaul, Kusal Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Jehan Daniel, Keemo Paul, Lakshan Sandakan, Mahedi Hasan, Thikshila de Silva, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiran Fernando, Himesh Ramanayake.

Kandy Warriors: Charith Asalanka, Ahmed Shehzad, Minod Bhanuka, Tom Moores (wk), Angelo Perera (Captain), Kamindu Mendis, Ravi Bopara, Nimesh Vimukthi, Sachindu Colombage, Shiraz Ahmed, Binura Fernando, Milinda Siriwardana, TM Sampath, Al-Amin Hossain, Ishan Jayaratne, Kennar Lewis, Asela Gunaratne, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Kamil Mishara, Shashika Dulshan, Kalhara Senarathne, Ayana Siriwardhana.

