Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Team Prediction Malaysian T10 Bash – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's CS vs NS at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur: In an exciting Malaysian T10 Bash match on super Sunday, Central Smashers will lock horns against Northern Strikers in the sixth game of the tournament at the Kinrara Oval Cricket Ground, Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian T10 Bash CS vs NS match will commence at 11.10 AM IST. Both the teams made a contrasting start to their camapign in the competition. The Central Smashers registered a comprehensive win against the Western Warriors by chasing down 115 primarily owing to a half-century by Anwar Arudin after the stupendous bowling spells of Pavandeep Singh and Amir Khan who took three and four wickets. On the other hand, Northern Strikers, suffered a loss against the Southern Hitters after they failed to reach a low score of 107 post they were restricted by opponents to a paltry score 99 of 10 overs.

TOSS – The toss between Central Smashers and Northern Strikers will take place at 10.45 AM (IST) – August 9.

Time: 11.10 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Mohamed Imam, Ahmad Zubaidi

Batsmen- Anwar Arudin (VC), Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor, Nazril Rahman, Ariff Jamaluddin

All-Rounders- Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Amir Khan Malik

Bowlers- Anwar Rahman, Zahid Fazal, Pavandeep Singh

CS vs NS Probable Playing XIs

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor (C), Anwar Arudin, Norwira Zazmie, Mohsan Idrees, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Shankar Sathish, Pavandeep Singh, Suharril Fetri Shuib, Sumanth Kadri Suuvarna, Rizwan Haider.

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz (C), A Zubaidi, M Iman, A Jamaluddin, N Rehman, Ainool Hafizs, Z Fazal, S Rahim, A Rahman, A Ullah, M Syaqir Suhaime.

CS vs NS Squads

Central Smashers: Ahmad Faiz (C), Abdulla Shahid, Akbar Ali, Amir Khan Malik, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Norwira Zazmie, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Shankar Sathish, lezzat Daniel Fiqry, Janidu Himsara, Anwar Arudin, Suharril Fetri, Muhammad Syahadat Ramly, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna and Wan Amirul Zulkarnain.

Northern Strikers: Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak (C), Abdul Rashid Ahad, Ahmad Zubaidi, Ainool Hafiz, Mohammad Nazril, Abdul Rahman, Mohsin Zaman, Muhammad Syaqir Suhaimei, Anwar Rahman, Ariff Jamaludeen, Ariff Ullah, Chandan Kumar, Haiqal Mohd Khair, Harinder Sekhon, Mohamed Imam, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani and Zahid Fazal.

