CS vs NS Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Malaysian T20 League, Match 7 Between Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Kinrara Oval at 9:00 AM IST Saturday, October 3:

The series got underway from September 15 and will continue till October 20th. Four teams are taking part in the tournament including Southern Hitters, Western Warriors, Northern Strikers and Central Smashers.

In a unique initiative, eight Malaysian national women's team players will also be part of the event. Each team will be required to field at least one women cricketer during match day.

“Due to the pandemic, MCA has not been able to organise a tournament for the women but we have decided to include eight women’s players in this tournament, two for each team,” Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) chief operating officer Dinesh Muthuraman said. “The teams are required to include at least one women’s player in the starting line-up for each match so that they can gain exposure and experience playing competitive cricket.”

Match Toss Time: The toss between Northern Strikers and Central Smashers for the 2nd Match will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Match Venue: Kinrara Oval



CS vs NS My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ainool Haqqiem Yatim

Batters – Ahmad Faiz (c), Anwar Arudin, Virandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus (vc)

All-Rounders – Amir Khan, Aimal Khan, Nazril Rahman

Bowlers – Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ajeb Khan

Likely 11

CS: Ammar Hazalan, Ahmad Faiz, Anwar Arudin, Nazril Rahman, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Muhammad Shahid Bin Adzli, Muhammad Wafiq, Ajeb Khan, Alam Khan bin Malik, Rohit Vyas, Wan Julia.

NS: Virandeep Singh (C), Bhushan Save, Shankar Sathish, Amir Khan, Aminuddin Ramly, Ainool Haqqiem Yatim (WK), Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz, Aimal Khan, Winifred Duraisingam.

SQUADS

Central Smashers: Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor, Anwar Arudin, Amirul Syahmi, Janidu Himsara, Muhammad Shahid, Wan Julia Wan Rosli, Unni Pravan Namit, Rohit Vyas, Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Ajab Khan, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Nazril Rahman, Fitri Sham, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ainna Hamizah Hisham, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan

Northern Strikers: Ainool Haqqiem Yatim, Virandeep Singh, Zulamry Mohdin, Bhushan Save, Shankar Shathish, Amir Khan Malik, Aminuddin Ramly, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Neville Christie Liyanage, Asyraf Azmi, Winifred Duraisingam, Hakim Harisan, Anas Malik, Aimal Khan, Sharveen Surendran, Luqman Nur Hakimi, Aisya Eleesa Firdauz

