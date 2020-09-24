CS vs SH Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Central Smashers vs Southern Hitters, 4th Match – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s CS vs SH at Kinrara Oval: In the fourth match of the Malaysian T20 League, Central Smashers will take the field against Southern Hitters. Also Read - CSK vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 Dubai International Cricket Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Friday September 25

The league got underway from September 15 and will continue till October 20th. Four teams are taking part in the tournament including Southern Hitters, Western Warriors, Northern Strikers and Central Smashers. Also Read - OEI vs ALV Dream11 Team Hints And Fantasy XI Predictions For ECS T10 Cartaxo 2020: Captain, Vice-Captain For Oeiras CC vs Alvalade CC T10 2nd Semifinal at Cartaxo Cricket Ground 3:00 PM IST September 25 Friday

In a unique initiative, eight Malaysian national women’s team players will also be part of the event. Each team will be required to field at least one women cricketer during match day. Also Read - BOK vs DUM Dream11 Team Hints, Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips: Jharkhand T20 League, Match 22 Between Bokaro Blasters And Dumka Daredevils Jharkhand State Cricket Association Stadium at 1:30 PM IST Friday September 25

“Due to the pandemic, MCA has not been able to organise a tournament for the women but we have decided to include eight women’s players in this tournament, two for each team,” Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) chief operating officer Dinesh Muthuraman said. “The teams are required to include at least one women’s player in the starting line-up for each match so that they can gain exposure and experience playing competitive cricket.”

Match Toss Time: The toss between Central Smashers and Southern Hitters for the 4th Match will take place at 8:30 AM (IST).

Match Start Time: 9:00 AM IST

Match Venue: Kinrara Oval



CS vs SH My Dream11 Team

Syed Aziz (captain), Unni Pravan Namit (vice-captain), Mas Elysa, Mohamed Imam, Nazril Rahman, Vijay Unni, Ajab Khan, Muhammad Shahid, Ahmad Faiz Mohammad Noor, Anwar Arudin, Ainool Hafiz

CS vs SH Squads

Central Smashers: Alam Muhammad Saif, Ahmad Faiz Mohammed Noor, Anwar Arudin, Nazril Rahman,, Fitri Sham, Unni Pravan Namit, Ajab Khan, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Lokman Nur Hakim Sahar, Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Wan Julia Wan Rosli, Amirul Syahmi, Muhammad Shahid, Rohit Vyas, Janidu Himsara, Ainna Hamizah Hisham

Southern Hitters: Zahied Fazal, Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafiz, Mohamed Imam, Siyadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Ahmad Asby, Muhammad Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thillainathan, Danyal Hafeez, Aaryan Amin, Nik Nur Atiela, Anwar Rahman, Mas Elysa, Md Sulaiman Ali, Vijay Unni, Wan Amirul

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CS Dream11 Team/ SH Dream11 Team/ Central Smashers Dream11 Team/ Southern Hitters Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more