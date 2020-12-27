Dream11 Team Prediction

CS vs WF Super Smash T20 Match 2: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds T20 at McLean Park in Napier 11:40 AM IST December 27 Sunday: Also Read - CD vs WEL Dream11 Team Prediction Super Smash 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Central Districts vs Wellington Firebirds Match 12 at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth 8:40 AM IST

Central Stags will lock horns with the Wellington Birds on Sunday in a Super Smash game in McLean Park, Napier. Also Read - CH-W vs WB-W Dream11 Team Prediction Super Smash 2019-20: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Central Hinds vs Wellington Blaze Match 14 at Pukekura Park, New Plymouth 5:10 AM IST

It is expected to be a mouthwatering match as both sides are well-balanced and have stars. This tournament will be streamed live on Fancode.

Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CS vs WF, Super Smash T20, Central Stags Dream11 Team Player List, Wellington Firebirds Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – CS vs WF Super Smash T20, Online Cricket Tips – Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds Super Smash T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction

TOSS: The Super Smash match toss between Central Stags vs Wellington Firebirds will take place at 11:10 AM IST – December 26.

Time: 11:40 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park in Napier

CS vs WF My Dream11 Team

Keeper – Dane Cleaver

Batsmen – Tom Bruce, Michael Bracewell (VC), Troy Johnson

All-Rounders – Rachin Ravindra, Finn Allen (C), James Neesham, George Worker

Bowlers – Peter Younghusband, Jayden Lennox, Blair Tickner

SQUADS

Wellington Firebirds:

Fraser Colson, Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (C), James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Logan van Beek, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Michael Snedden, Peter Younghusband, Jamie Gibson, Ian McPeake.

Central Stags:

Tom Bruce (C), George Worker, Ajaz Patel, Jayden Lennox, Josh Clarkson, Blair Tickner, Dane Cleaver, Joey Field, Christian Leopard, Bayley Wiggins, Raymond Toole, Kieran Noema-Barnett.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ CS Dream11 Team/ WF Dream11 Team/ Wellington Birds Dream11 Team Prediction/ Central Stags Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Super Smash/ Online Cricket Tips and more.