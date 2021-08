CSG vs DD Dream11 Team Predictions TNPL T20 2021

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs DD Today's CSG vs DD at MA Chidambaram Stadium: In Qualifier 2 of TNPL T20 2021, Dindigul Dragons will take on defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. The TNPL T20 2021 CSG vs DD match will start at 7:30 PM IST – August 13. Chepauk Super Gillies have got one more opportunity to advance to the final of TNPL T20, after they lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors by 5 wickets in Qualifier 1. On the other hand, Dindigul Dragons won convincingly against Lyca Kovai Kings by 5 wickets to book a place in Qualifier 2. They will also look to avenge their group stages loss against Super Gillies by 24 runs. Here is the TNPL T20 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSG vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, CSG vs DD Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CSG vs DD Probable XIs TNPL T20 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons, Fantasy Playing Tips – TNPL T20 2021.

TOSS: The TNPL T20 2021 toss between Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at 7 PM IST – August 13.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

CSG vs DD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Narayan Jagadeesan

Batsmen – S Swaminathan, Kaushik Gandhi, C Hari Nishanth, S Radhakrishnan

All-rounders – Rajagopal Sathish (VC), R Vivek (C), Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Bowlers – Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, Gurjapneet Singh

CSG vs DD Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: Narayan Jagadeesan, Kaushik Gandhi (C), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, RS Jaganath Sinivas, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, D Rahul.

Dindigul Dragons: Suresh Lokeshwar, C Hari Nishanth (C), K Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, Mohit Hariharan, R Vivek, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, M Silambarasan, Rangaraj Suthesh.

CSG vs DD Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies: Kaushik Gandhi (C), N Jagadeesan (wk), S Radhakrishnan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, Ajith Kumar, B Arun, R Alexander, Nilesh Subramanian, S Sujay, Arun Kumar, V Santhanasekar, Sai Prakash, H Prashid Akash, S Vijay Kumar, Sandeep Warrier.

Dindigul Dragons: Suresh Lokeshwar (wk), Hari Nishanth (C), Mani Bharathi, Rajhamany Srinivasan, R Vivek, RS Mokit Hariharan, S Swaminathan, M Silambarasan, Gurjapneet Singh, Rangaraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, S Kishan Kumar, Velidi Lakshman, S Arun, K Vishal Vaidhya, MS Sanjay, C Ashwin, Siva Murugan, Vimal Khumar, Advaith Sharma, Vigneshwaran.

