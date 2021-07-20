CSG vs ITT Dream11 Team Predictions TNPL T20 2021

Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Dream11 Team Prediction TNPL T20 2021- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs ITT Today's CSG vs ITT at MA Chidambaram Stadium: In the second match of TNPL T20 2021, IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take on defending champions Chepauk Super Gillies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The TNPL T20 2021 CSG vs ITT match will start at 7:30 PM IST – July 20. Chepauk Super Gillies won the previous edition of the TNPL and will look to defend their title. The club has a balanced squad in all aspects of the game. Kaushik Gandhi and Narayan Jagadeesan will lead the batting unit, while Manimaran Siddharth, R Sai Kishore and Sandeep Warrier will be key bowlers in action. Tiruppur Tamizhans, on the other hand, will rely on their pace bowling duo of Aswin Crist and M Mohammad to lead from the front in the TNPL 2021. Here is the TNPL T20 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSG vs ITT Dream11 Team Prediction, CSG vs ITT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, CSG vs ITT Probable XIs TNPL T20 2021, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Fantasy Playing Tips – TNPL T20 2021.

TOSS: The TNPL T20 2021 toss between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at 7 PM IST – July 20.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium.

CSG vs ITT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Narayan Jagadeesan (C)

Batsmen – Uthirasamy Sasidev, S Dinesh, S Siddharth, Kaushik Gandhi

All-rounders – M Mohammed (VC), R Rajkumar, Manimaran Siddharth

Bowlers – Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, K Gowtham Thamarai, S Vijaykumar

CSG vs ITT Probable Playing XIs

Chepauk Super Gillies: Narayan Jagadeesan, Kaushik Gandhi (C), Nilesh Subramanian, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, S Harish Kumar, R Sonu Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, R Alexander.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: M Mohammad (C), Aswin Crist, R Rajkumar, S Dinesh, Adhithya Giridhar, S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins, N Mohammad-Ashik, A Karippuswamy, S Mohan Prasath, K Gowtham Thamarai.

CSG vs ITT Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies: B Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ram, Arvind, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Rahul D, Sandeep Warrier, Radhakrishnan S.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Dinesh, S Manigandan, RI Raajkumar, S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, S Aravind, Maan K Bafna, P Francis Rokins, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Aswin Crist A, Tushar Raheja, A Karuppusamy, C Shriram, M Mohammed, Mohammed Ashik N, Affan Khader M, Adithya Giridhar, Saathiyaannaryan L, M Rooban Raj, Mohan Prasath S, Maan K Bafna, R Rajkumar, Natarajan ST, Ashwin Balaji S, and Dinesh Karthik.

