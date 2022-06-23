Dream11 Team Prediction

CSG vs NRK, Fantasy Hints TNPL 2022, Match 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings, Playing 11s For Today's Match Tirunelveli, 7:15 PM IST June 23, Thu:

Here is the Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and CSG vs NRK Dream11 Team Prediction, CSG vs NRK Fantasy Cricket Prediction, CSG vs NRK Playing 11s Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 League, CSG vs NRK, Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings T20I, CSG vs NRK Dream11, CSG vs NRK Best team, CSG vs NRK Dream11 Latest News, CSG vs NRK Best players, CSG vs NRK

TOSS – The toss between Chepauk Super Gillies vs Nellai Royal Kings will take place at 6.45 PM IST

Time – 7:15 PM IST



Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

CSG vs NRK My Dream 11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Narayan Jagadeesan

Batters: Baba Indrajith (c), Kaushik Gandhi, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Akash Kumar

All-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish

Bowlers: R Sai Kishore, Sri Niranjan R, Manimaran Siddharth, V Athisayaraj Davidson

Probable Playing XI

CSG: Kaushik Gandhi, N Jagadeesan, S Sujay, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, R Rai Kishore, Jaganasth Sinivas, Manimaran Siddharth, Dev Rahul, R Alexander

NRK: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Baba Indrajith, Ajitesh G, Sharjah M, Baba Aparajith, Sri Niranjan R, V Athisayaraj Davidson, Easwaran K, Akash Kumar

CSG vs NRK Squads

Nellai Royal Kings Squad: H Trilok Nag, CH Jitendra Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, V Athisayaraj Davidson, T Ajith Kumar, M Abhinav, NS Harish, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, S Sharun Kumar, Baba Indrajith, Ashwath Mukunthan, L Suryapprakash, S Senthil Nathan, Arjun P Murthy, M Sarath Kumar, R Rohith Ram, A Sarathraj, T Veeramani, R Sri Neranjan, R Vivek, C Suresh, Aparajith B

Chepauk Super Gillies: Arun, S Vijayakumar, Rajagopal Sathish, R Ajith Kumar, RS Jaganath Srinivas, V Santhana Sekar, Manimaran Siddharth, S Sujay, S Harish Kumar, V Arun Kumar, H Prasidh Akash, R Sai Kishore – Traded, Narayan Jagadeesan, V Sai Prakash, M Kaushik Gandhi, R Alexander, U Sasidev, Sonu Yadav – Traded, D Rahul, Sandeep Warrier, R Nilesh, Subramanian, S Radhakrishnan