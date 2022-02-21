New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings batsman, Robin Uthappa reveals the dark side of the IPL Auction when a player gets unsold. He shares it is unimaginable what the player go through and it is there for the world to judge and express their opinions about it.Also Read - IPL 2022: Pat Cummins, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell To Miss Tournament's Start Due To Pakistan Tour

"Playing for a team like CSK was something I desired, it was one of my only prayers: let's get back to CSK. My family, even my son, prayed for that, which is special for me. I'm happy to be back in a place where there's a sense of security and a sense of respect. There's a backing that's given which makes me feel like I can do anything," Uthappa told to News9.

The former KKR man says that the auction is like an examination and one has to wait for a long time for the results. It's like being compared to a commodity.

“The auction feels like an examination which you have written a long time ago, and you’re just awaiting the results. You feel like cattle, to be honest,” he said. “It’s not the most pleasing feeling, and I think that’s the thing about cricket, especially in India… everything about you is there for the world to consume and then judge and express their opinions about it. Having an opinion about performances is one thing, but having an opinion on how much you get sold for is quite something else,” he said.

Uthappa says that it is defeating sometimes, when a player goes unsold and it seems like that the value of that cricketer has gone down all of a sudden.

“You can’t imagine what the guys who don’t get sold go through. It cannot be pleasant. My heart goes out to guys who have been there for a long time and then miss out and don’t get picked. It can be defeating sometimes. Suddenly your value as a cricketer becomes about how much somebody is willing to spend on you, and it’s so haphazard… there is no method to the madness,” he added.