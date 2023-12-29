Home

CSK Captain MS Dhoni Asks Guy To Try Pakistan Food, Recieves Hilarious Reply – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

MS Dhoni is currently spending time with family and friends in Dubai. He will be next seen in IPL 2024 for Chennai Super Kings.

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni loves Pakistani food, which was caught on camera when the Chennai Super Kings skipper advised a guy to try dishes from the neighbouring country. In a viral video, Dhoni was seen suggesting a person (probably a hotel staff) to visit Pakistan just for food. However the person whom Dhoni was suggessting turned down the offer.

In the video, Dhoni was heard saying, “You should go to Pakistan once for the food.” In reply, the person said, “I’m not going there even if you suggest good food. I love food, but I won’t go there.” Dhoni is currently vacationing in Dubai with his family.

He was also seen spending time with the likes of Rishabh Pant, former cricketer Robin Uthappa, former tennis ace Sania Mirza and other personalities from the hindi film industry.

