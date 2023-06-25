Home

CSK Captain MS Dhoni, Candy Crush Trend Together On Social Media; Know Why

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is currently enjoying his family time also recovering from the knee surgery that he underwent shortly after IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni was seen playing Candy Crush mid air. (Image: Screengrab)

New Delhi: On a day when the whole country is celebrating 40th anniversary of India’s first-ever World Cup win in 1983, former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and mobile game Candy Crush started trending together on social media.

The two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain started trending on social media on Sunday after a video of him playing popular mobile game Candy Crush mid air surfaced.

In the video, the flight attendant was seen offering a tray of chocolates to Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings skipper, who was busy playing Candy Crush, responded to the flight attendant, and took one from the bunch. As he was seen speaking with her, Dhoni kept his tab with the game on and it caught the attention of the netizens.

MS Dhoni playing Candy Crush 😍💯pic.twitter.com/WqFIYdl3dk — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 25, 2023

For the unknown, Dhoni is a video gaming geek and plays FIFA, Call of Duty, PubG, etc. along with his teammates while he was the India captain and now with Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni’s liking for video games was also revealed by his one-time teammate Ishan Sharma recently.

“All of us carry PlayStation everywhere we go. Mahi bhai loves playing online/video games like Call of Duty he likes playing PubG a lot,” Sharma said in an interview. The five-time IPL-winning captain recently had a surgery o his left knee shortly after leading CSK to IPL 2023 victory.

While everyone was thinking that Dhoni might retire from cricket after IPL 2023, the living legend confirmed that he would play the next year too.

