CSK Captain MS Dhoni Celebrates Republic Day At Far House In Ranchi – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
MS Dhoni will next play in the upcoming Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. He will be leading CSK in IPL 2024.
New Delhi: MS Dhoni celebrated Republic Day in a by hoisting the Tricolour at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni’s patriotism was caught on camera by wife Sakshi, the video of which she shared on her social media. In the video, Dhoni was seen looking at the huge flag as it flew high up in the air.
National flag hoisted at MS Dhoni’s home on Republic Day. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/Ksp1c7Ywfb
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 26, 2024
