Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • CSK Captain MS Dhoni Celebrates Republic Day At Far House In Ranchi – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

CSK Captain MS Dhoni Celebrates Republic Day At Far House In Ranchi – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

MS Dhoni will next play in the upcoming Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings. He will be leading CSK in IPL 2024.

Published: January 26, 2024 7:32 PM IST

By Koushik Paul | Edited by Koushik Paul

MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni celebrates Republic Day, MS DHoni Republic Day video, Republic Day, Republic Day 2024, Republic Day India, 75th Republic Day, Republic Day in India, Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni CSK,
MS Dhoni was last seen cheering for Indian women's hockey team during FIH Olympic Qualifier. (Image: X)

New Delhi: MS Dhoni celebrated Republic Day in a by hoisting the Tricolour at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni’s patriotism was caught on camera by wife Sakshi, the video of which she shared on her social media. In the video, Dhoni was seen looking at the huge flag as it flew high up in the air.

Trending Now

You may like to read

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.