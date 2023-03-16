Home

CSK Captain MS Dhoni’s NEW Rockstar Look Goes VIRAL- WATCH Video

With IPL 2023 coming back to home and away format, it gives a chance for Chennai Super Kings to play their home matches this year at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in what could be Dhoni's final campaign as a player in the IPL.

CSK Captain MS Dhoni's NEW Rockstar Look Goes VIRAL- WATCH Video. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: With over two weeks left for India’s biggest extravaganza– The Indian Premier League, Chennai Super Kings have dropped a sneak peak of MS Dhoni of a possible ad shoot, where the legendary Indian wicket-keeper is seen in a never-seen-before avatar.

The video of Dhoni, which has gone viral on social media, was sporting a rock star look with an electric guitar in hand and he is flanked by the likes of teammates Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and Deepak Chahar.

CSK will open their campaign against defending champions Gujarat Titans on 31st March at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“MS Dhoni has a way of revitalising, revamping, making it just a completely different look and feel to the side, even though it’s had this great tag of having complete trust in few players and having retained most of their players”, Matthew Hayden, Dhoni’s ex CSK teammate said in a recent interaction with Star Sports.

The Australia great also added that he firmly believes in the legacy of MS Dhoni and he feels that Mahi would definitely want to go out in style in his final year.

“So for MS Dhoni, I think this year in particular, it’s going to be a year celebrated like no other. It’s the finish I believe of the legacy of MS Dhoni and he will want to go out in style with his fans, who’d want him to go out in style as well”, he added.

