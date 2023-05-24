By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CSK CEO Consoling Ravindra Jadeja After Sealing IPL 2023 Final Berth Amid Rumoured Rift With MS Dhoni Sparks Speculation | WATCH
IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: The incident transpired after the game when everyone was getting ready for the post-match presentation.
Chennai: In the wake of the rumoured rift between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanatahan was spotted having a long chat with the star all-rounder after the side beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday to secure a spot in the final. Viswanatahan was trying to console Jadeja it seemed, and finally – going by their actions – the CSK all-rounder looked to have agreed to what was said to him.
Also Read:
The incident transpired after the game when everyone was getting ready for the post-match presentation. Here is the clip where you can see the two chat.
You may like to read
Hope he stays back and this talk between Kasi sir and #jadeja had nothing to do with his post. #MSDhoni #CSKvGT #csk #jaddu #anbuden #yellove #cskfans #cskticket #iplfinal #IPLPlayoff pic.twitter.com/cPOGSdmihF
— Bharat Solanki (@TedBharat) May 23, 2023
Trending Now
Meanwhile, Jadeja’s all-round performance ensured he was awarded the Upstox player of the match – an award that is given to the most valuable player of the game. After the game, Jadeja took to social media and posted a cryptic tweet. The timing is suspicious as this comes in the wake of a rumoured rift with MS Dhoni.
With 19 wickets from 15 games, it has been a good season for the CSK all-rounder. Thanks to Jadeja’s show, Chennai won the game and secured a place for themselves in the final. This will be CSK’s 10th IPL final. It remains to be seen who plays the Dhoni-led side in the big finale clash.
The Titans will now await the winner of the MI-LSG clash today.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.