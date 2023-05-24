Home

CSK CEO Consoling Ravindra Jadeja After Sealing IPL 2023 Final Berth Amid Rumoured Rift With MS Dhoni Sparks Speculation | WATCH

IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: The incident transpired after the game when everyone was getting ready for the post-match presentation.

CSK CEO has a long convo with Ravindra Jadeja (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Chennai: In the wake of the rumoured rift between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanatahan was spotted having a long chat with the star all-rounder after the side beat Gujarat Titans by 15 runs on Tuesday to secure a spot in the final. Viswanatahan was trying to console Jadeja it seemed, and finally – going by their actions – the CSK all-rounder looked to have agreed to what was said to him.

The incident transpired after the game when everyone was getting ready for the post-match presentation. Here is the clip where you can see the two chat.

Meanwhile, Jadeja’s all-round performance ensured he was awarded the Upstox player of the match – an award that is given to the most valuable player of the game. After the game, Jadeja took to social media and posted a cryptic tweet. The timing is suspicious as this comes in the wake of a rumoured rift with MS Dhoni.

With 19 wickets from 15 games, it has been a good season for the CSK all-rounder. Thanks to Jadeja’s show, Chennai won the game and secured a place for themselves in the final. This will be CSK’s 10th IPL final. It remains to be seen who plays the Dhoni-led side in the big finale clash.

The Titans will now await the winner of the MI-LSG clash today.

