New Delhi: The big question regarding MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings is that whether Thala will captain his beloved side in the Indian Premier League 2023 or not ? CEO Kasi Viswanathan on Sunday has answered that the former India skipper is indeed going to lead the 4-time Champions in the 16th edition of the cash-rich league.Also Read - IPL 2023: Brian Lara Set to Replace Tom Moody as Head Coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad - Report

“There is no change in our stance. We never said that there will be a change. Dhoni will continue as the captain for IPL 2023 as well”, CEO Kasi Viswanathan told. Also Read - Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav Follow MS Dhoni: Ex-Pak Cricketer Rashid Latif

In 2022, Ravindra Jadeja stepped down as captain after a poor run where CSK lost six out of the eight matches he led. His personal form was also not anywhere near to his potential. Jadeja could manage was just 116 runs at an average of 20 in 10 games and only five wickets at an economy rate of 7.51. Also Read - SA20 League: Faf du Plessis Hails MS Dhoni After Being Appointed Captain of Johannesburg Super Kings

It was a season to forget for Chennai as they could not even make the playoffs. Dhoni in the last match of the season indirectly confirmed that he would lead the side in 2023, but now it remains to be seen what exactly happens with Jadeja as he is an integral part of the CSK setup.

“MS Dhoni will lead CSK team in the next year of IPL, most likely for the last time” – CSK CEO#IPL2023 #CSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/yeidNtb0mY — Neha Sharma (@imneha30) September 4, 2022

CSK CEO confirms MS Dhoni will captain CSK in IPL 2023. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2022