Home

Sports

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Opens Up On Rohit Sharma’s Trade For Franchise

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Opens Up On Rohit Sharma’s Trade For Franchise

Rohit captained in 158 IPL matches, winning 87 games, losing 67 matches and four fixtures ending in a tie, with his win percentage standing at 55.06.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Opens Up On Rohit Sharma's Trade For Franchise

New Delhi: After Hardik Pandya’s comeback in Mumbai Indians there are a lot of rumours and reports floating all over the internet and there is one new rumor spreading that Chennai Super Kings will trade Rohit Sharma after mini-auction.

Trending Now

Appointing Hardik as Rohit’s successor in MI has created a lot of buzz among fans and fellow cricketers and seems like all is not well in MI some reports are claiming that Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav are not happy with the franchise. The reports came with a hint that there could be a possible trade that might land at least one among Rohit, Surya or Bumrah to a different team.

You may like to read

However, Mumbai Indians denied all these rumors and also denied that the franchise approached them to trade for Rohit. One of the teams reportedly were Chennai Super Kings, but franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan lashed out.

Speaking to Cricbuzz on the sidelines of the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, Viswanathan explained that neither do CSK believe in the principle of trading players nor do they have players to actually carry on a trade with fellow five-time IPL winners.

“We don’t trade players as a principle and we also don’t have players to trade with Mumbai Indians. We have not approached them and we don’t intend to either,” he said.

It also marks the end of an era – of Rohit’s ten-year reign of captaining Mumbai and leading them to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. Rohit developed into an astute leader ever since he took over mid-way from Ricky Ponting in the 2013 IPL season and earned widespread praise for making bowling and fielding placement changes quickly, with an emphasis on being tactically sharp and firmly controlling the proceedings of the game.

Overall, Rohit captained in 158 IPL matches, winning 87 games, losing 67 matches and four fixtures ending in a tie, with his win percentage standing at 55.06.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.