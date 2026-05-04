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CSK coach REFUSES to give update on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2026 match vs DC, says its above…

CSK coach REFUSES to give update on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2026 match vs DC, says ‘it’s above…’

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has not travelled with the side to New Delhi for their IPL 2026 match vs Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni is set to miss IPL 2026 match vs DC in Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (Source: X)

DC vs CSK IPL 2026: Five-time winners Chennai Super Kings have had a roller-coaster ride in the IPL 2026 season so far with 4 wins and 5 losses in their 9 matches for 8 points. Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side are currently in 6th place and still in the hunt to make the Playoffs stages this year after finishing in last place in IPL 2025.

CSK will now face Delhi Capitals in match no. 48 of the IPL 2026 season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. However, what will be major source of disappointment for all CSK fans is that former captain MS Dhoni has not travelled with the side to the national Capital for the encounter.

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Dhoni is yet to play a single match in the IPL 2026 season after suffering from a calf strain in the pre-season camp. With former CSK skipper out of the Delhi clash, the Chennai franchise will only have four league matches remaining in this season.

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CSK bowling coach Eric Simons refused to give an update on Dhoni, calling it ‘above his pay grade’. “An update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He is not with us but steadily improving. He will be ready when he is ready and he knows when he is ready to play. No, he hasn’t travelled with the team,” Simons said in the pre-match press conference at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday.

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Dhoni’s last IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans on May 25 in the IPL 2025 edition. He was retained for Rs 4 crore as an ‘Uncapped Player’ by CSK ahead of the IPL 2026 season.

CSK need to win at least four out of their last remaining five matches to assure themselves of a berth in the Playoffs stages. They are coming into the clash against DC with a morale-boosting eight-wicket win over arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in their last match in Chennai on Saturday.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad powered CSK’s chase in the last game with an unbeaten 67. “We have been clear about the leadership group and he’s clearly the leader of the team. It was just again a case of when he gets his runs. He has had some tough innings in the sense that we have been in trouble,” former India bowling coach Simons said.

“The wickets have been tough and he has battled through them. I think that is the hallmark of a really quality batsman – that he doesn’t score runs on good wickets. For me I have always called him a surgeon in this world of chaos batting. He is the kind of guy that gets 50 runs in 22 balls and you haven’t noticed him. We are starting to see that part of him again. The leadership has always been there. He has always been the captain. It is good that he is now scoring runs but there was never a doubt that he was going to,” he added.

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