Home

Sports

CSK Fans TEASE Gautam Gambhir After UGLY Spat With Virat Kohli in IPL 2023; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

CSK Fans TEASE Gautam Gambhir After UGLY Spat With Virat Kohli in IPL 2023; Watch VIRAL VIDEO

IPL 2023: The RCB social media handle posted the clip and came up with a cheeky caption that read: "No caption needed."

Kohli fans tease Gambhir (Image: Twitter screengrab)

Lucknow: Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir faced backlash from Chennai Super Kings fans at the Ekana Cricket stadium during their match against CSK. Virat Kohli fans who were present at the stadium started yelling ‘Kohli, Kohli’ in front of Gambhir after a spat between the two players hogged the limelight in IPL 2023. The RCB social media handle posted the clip and came up with a cheeky caption that read: “No caption needed.”

Here is the clip from the Lucknow-Chennai game that is now going viral on social media:

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.