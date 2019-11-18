Former India captain MS Dhoni is an asset for any team – be it the Indian national cricket team or Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Speculations about his retirement have been making the rounds and understandably so.

The 38-year-old has not played any international cricket since India’s heartbreaking loss to New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals. Ahead of the last date for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 trade window, CSK, in order to tease fans, came up with a post, which read, “#Relea5ingTomorrow”.

Relea5ing tomorrow! 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 14, 2019

To this, a fan responded, “As per Close Sources, @ChennaiIPL #CSK planning to drop MSD tomorrow! Might be very well his way of saying “Goodbye Chennai”.

CSK was quick to respond in a quirky fashion. Their response read, “Time to say “Goodbye Close Sources.”

Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday released as many as five players and retained 20 players ahead of the players auction.

The MS Dhoni-led unit released three Indian and two England cricketers – Chaitanya Bishnoi, Dhruv Shorey, and Mohit Sharma David Willey and Sam Billings – on the deadline day for the IPL franchises to submit the lists of retained and released players.

Billings was a part of the CSK squad which won the IPL in 2018 while making a comeback to the league and played ten matches for the side during his two-season stint.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has opted for a long sabbatical from the game since India’s exit from the World Cup. During the break, he served in Indian Army’s Parachute Regiment in Kashmir valley where he performed duties ranging from patrolling to guarding the post.

Since Dhoni’s absence, Rishabh Pant has been backed by India selectors to come good and take legendary wicketkeeper’s place as primary glovesman in the national side for the 2020 T20 World Cup.