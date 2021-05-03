Chennai Super Kings are now in trouble as three members of their contingent – not players – have tested positive for the novel virus. As per a report on Cricinfo, the members who tested positive are not players. The three members who tested positive are Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner. According to the same report, the others in Delhi currently have tested negative. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Led RCB Wish Covid19-Hit Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Speedy Recovery After IPL Match Gets Postponed

The trio underwent a test on Monday as well just to confirm that it was not a false test. Also Read - After KKR vs RCB Gets Rescheduled, Fans Urge BCCI to Postpone IPL 2021 Amid Covid Surge

