CSK IPL Schedule 2024: Chennai Super Kings, Match Dates, Player List, Stadiums, Venue, Time Table

Here is the full schedule, match dates, player list, stadiums, venue, time table for Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2024.

CSK IPL Schedule 2024: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will enter Indian Premier League 2024 as the defending champions and they will also play the opener clash of the tournament which will be played in Chennai on March 22. CSK will face Royal Challengers Bangalore. The franchise has brought New Zealand’s in-form young batter Rachin Ravindra and he will be the player to watch out in the marquee event. Another all-rounder Shardul Thakur has also joined MS Dhoni-led Chennai for the 2024 season of the tournament. The BCCI will announce the schedule in two phases because the tournament is clashing with the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. CSK have played opener match of the Indian Premier League in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024.

Here is the schedule of Chennai Super Kings for the first 21 matches of the tournament:

CSK Retained players for IPL 2024: MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana.

CSK players bought at IPL 2024 auction: Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh).

Chennai Super Kings squad: MS Dhoni (c), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

