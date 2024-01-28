Home

CSK Pacer Deepak Chahar Eyes India National Team Comeback With T20 World Cup 2024 Spot

Deepak Chahar hasn’t played any competitive cricket since December last year. His last game for India was against Australia in a T20I.

Deepak Chahar with his father. (Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: His father being stable now, Deepak Chahar is eyeing a comeback to the national team with a spot at the T20 World Cup 2024 at the USA and West Indies later this year. Chahar had to miss all cricketing activities for nearly two months now after his father suffered a brain stroke and had to be hospitalized. As a result Chahar missed India’s tour to South Africa, followed by the home T20I series against Afghanistan. The good news is that Chahar’s father has fully recovered now.

Family is always first priority for any individual. Same was in case of Chahar. “If the series was in India, then I would have surely tried to play. You can come to the hospital if you need within 4-5 hours. But obviously, (from) South Africa it takes 2-3 days to come back,” Chahar told PTI on Sunday.

Chahar’a father was admitted to an Aligarh hospital for close to a month. During that time, Chahar remained by his father and could only do fitness-related activities, forcing him to miss competitive cricket. Post that, Chahar spent time at National Cricket Academy to work on his readiness.

“I was only able to do some exercises. I was not able to do any cricketing activities. That’s why I was not ready for the Afghanistan series. I had not practised for a month or so. After that I went to the NCA. I started my practice again and now I am fully fit. Everything is good. I trained really hard for the IPL and the World Cup,” he added.

Having missed the previous two T20 World Cups due to injuries, Chahar is determined to make the cut this time. “I have missed two (T20) World Cups because of my injuries. If I was fully fit, I would have been a part of the World Cup team as well. In any scenario or (in) any team combination, there is always a requirement for a bowler who can bat at No. 7, 8, 9. I have done that and scored runs for the Indian team,” he said.

Since his debut in 2018, Chahar has played 13 ODIs and 25 T20Is for India, taking 16 and 31 wickets respectively. It is unclear whether he will be playing in the ongoing Ranji Trophy but certainly be preparing for the upcoming Indian Premier League at Chennai Super Kings.

