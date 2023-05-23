By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
CSK Post VIRAL Video of Ravindra Jadeja Batting Ahead of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 vs GT Amid Rumoured SPAT With MS Dhoni | WATCH
Jadeja would be a key factor for IPL 2023 Qualifier 1, GT vs CSK: CSK's fortunes considering it is expected to be a spinner's paradise at the Chepauk.
Chennai: A chat between Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni after the last league stage game where the two cricketers seem to be arguing has sparked unnecssary speculations of a rift. Amid the speculations, CSK posted a new clip of Jadeja ahead of the Qualifier 1 versus Gujarat Titans. In the clip, Jadeja is batting in the nets and hitting the ball well. Jadeja would be a key factor for CSK’s fortunes considering it is expected to be a spinner’s paradise at the Chepauk.
Also Read:
- IPL 2023: LSG's Subtle 'King' Jibe at Virat Kohli With Shubman Gill Post Faces Heavy Backlash | VIRAL TWEET
- Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin Don't Leave For UK With First Batch of Players For WTC Final 2023: Report
- Virender Sehwag Picks Rashid Khan Over Shubman Gill as GT's Trump Card vs CSK During IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 at Chepauk
Here is the much talked about clip shared by the CSK social media team. “Sharpening the blade for the strike,” the caption of the video read.
You may like to read
Sharpening the blade for the strike! ⚔️🔥#IPL2023 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/wlhWyVCc5W
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 22, 2023
Trending Now
Meanwhile, Chennai would have immense support at the Chepauk, but Dhoni would also know that they have never defeated the Titans in three previous meetings. The CSK captain would surely like to break the streak tonight. It is expected to be a full house at the Chepauk and the crowd would be supporting the home side.
Rashid Khan would feel he can take wickets at the Chepauk ground. He would surely be the trump card for the Titans given the nature of the pitch.
GT vs CSK Probable Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Saha, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Shami, Noor Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Conway, Gaikwad, Rahane, Dube, Rayudu, Jadeja, Dhoni, Chahar, Theekshana, Pathirana, Deshpande
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.