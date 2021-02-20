Chennai Super Kings had six slots to fill and they spent their money wisely at the IPL 2021 auction targeting specific players without breaking the bank. They brought home one overseas, one capped and four uncapped Indian players to their setup spending Rs 17.35 crore off their remaining purse of Rs 19.90 crore. Also Read - Ishan Kishan Blasts 94-Ball 173 Ahead of IPL 2021; Shatters Several Records

While it was expected that CSK may end up with a revamp of their squad considering last season was their worst in history, the three-time winners surprised, even impressed others, with their auction strategy. They didn't seem too keen on raising the paddle on every player with England allrounder Moeen Ali being their overseas buy as sought a replacement for the retired Shane Watson.

Their costliest buy was Krishnappa Gowtham who was bought for a cool Rs 9.25 crore. They did contest for Glenn Maxwell before pulling out as the bid shot up meaning they had come with a pre-determined strategy to not splurge on anyone.

Cheteshwar Pujara was the surprise pick considering he hasn’t played in IPL for seven seasons.

Here’s a stab at what their best XI could be for the upcoming season.

Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk and captain), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir

Players Bought: Krishnappa Gowtham (INR 9.25 crore), Moeen Ali (INR 7 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (INR 50 lakh), K Bhagath Varma (INR 20 lakh), C Hari Nishaanth (INR 20 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (INR 20 lakh)

Full squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, C Hari Nishanth, Cheteshwar Pujara, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Harisankar Reddy, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, K Bhagath Varma, K Gowtham, Karn Sharma, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore, Ravindra Jadeja, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Suresh Raina

Players Released: Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh