Dubai: The Indian Premier League Phase 2 is all set to get underway and it would be a blockbuster to get things rolling in UAE as defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with familiar foes in Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19. While expectations would be high from both camps, it could be down to who holds their nerves best on the given day as both teams are well-matched.Also Read - Irfan Pathan Expresses Surprise, Questions Timing of Virat Kohli Announcement of Stepping Down as India's T20 Captain

The two teams have met on 32 occasions, with Mumbai having the edge 19-13. But again, this is a fresh start, and then the format – one just cannot predict. For CSK, they have concerns to address ahead of their opener against MI as a couple of their stars – Faf du Plessis and Sam Curran – may miss out. Also Read - Rishabh Pant to Remain Delhi Capitals Captain For Remainder of IPL 2021

While the SA cricketer picked up an injury during a CPL match and that puts his participation in doubt, the English all-rounder has arrived in Dubai only on Wednesday morning and has to serve a mandatory 6-day quarantine – which makes him unavailable. Also Read - IPL 2021: Have Been Waiting for Four Months to Join Delhi Capitals Camp, Says Ricky Ponting

So, who opens with Ruturaj Gaikwad?

CSK does not need to look far as they have a natural opener in Robin Uthappa in their mix. The ex-KKR star could easily slot in at the top.

With the opening problem resolved, it is likely that CSK will keep backing Moeen Ali at No 3 while Suresh Raina slides down to the No 4 spot. They would be followed by Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, and Shardul Thakur. The pacers would be Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, J Hazlewood. Ali and Jadeja could chip in as the tweakers if needed along with Raina.

CSK Playing XI vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, J Hazlewood

CSK are currently placed at the second spot in the points table with five wins in seven games.