IPL 2023: Ben Stokes Likely To Sit Out For One More Week, MS Dhoni To Play Next Game

MS Dhoni suffered a knee injury against Rajasthan Royals and is said to be not very concerning.

MS dhoni was at his vintage best against Rajasthan Royals. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: After Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming revealed the MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury, CEO Kasi Viswanathan said the former India captain won’t be missing any games in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

“He will play,” Viswanathan was quoted as saying to Cricbuzz. “It is true that he has an injury to his knee but he has not told us otherwise.” However, what’s more concerning is English all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to sit out for one more week.

Stokes has not played CSK’s lst two games in IPL 2023. “Ben is doing well, he is recovering fast, and should definitely be fit for the April 30 game,” Viswanathan said. That is an afternoon match at the Chepauk against Punjab Kings.

“He could even be ready earlier, maybe by the April 27 game,” the CSK official added.

