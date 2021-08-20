Dubai: After a Covid-forced break, the cash-rich Indian Premier League is set to get underway and it will be the much-awaited El Classico of IPL to get started. Defending champions Mumbai Indians would lock horns with No 2-placed Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on September 19. The clash between the two sides has always generated massive interest among the fans because of the big stars that feature in the game.Also Read - When Virat Kohli Predicted in 2015 That India Will Become No 1 Test Team to Allan Donald!

CSK, who are currently placed at the second spot, would play seven more games. With five wins from seven games already, the MS Dhoni side looks poised to make the playoffs, but again, funnier things have happened – hence predicting would not be right.

Earlier in the year, CSK did not get their campaign off to a winning start as they lost their opener against Delhi Capitals, who have been in top form. After that loss, CSK bounced back with a string of wins to climb up the points table.

The Chennai franchise would also be bolstered by the availability of Moeen Ali and Sam Curran after the Bangladesh series was postponed.

CSK has not got the better of the defending champions this year as well. They lost their game against Rohit Sharma’s MI. In recent times, Mumbai has dominated Chennai and that is something Dhoni and Co would like to rectify.