Although MS Dhoni has been away from the cricket field since July following India’s exit from the World Cup 2019 after a defeat against New Zealand semifinals, he has managed to remain in the news; be it because of his sabbatical to serve in the army or be it because of the speculation over his retirement from international cricket.

Back in March, the former India skipper was in action, captaining the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Then, the Captain Cool, Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo “were all utterly dapperly attired for a Deepavali collection shoot” and decided to try their hand at some other sports than cricket.

CSK, on the occasion of Diwali, posted a small video of the trio and wished everyone on Diwali.

“Back in March 2019, when #Thala, #Champion and #SirJaddu were all utterly dapperly attired for a Deepavali collection shoot, they decided to conquer other sports! (Full video link in bio and stories) 🦁💛 #WhistlePodu #HappyDeepavali,” wrote CSK in their Instagram post on Sunday.

Dhoni, who is yet to play for India since July, was recently seen spending time with the Indian team following their win over South Africa in his hometown of Ranchi.