From teeing off in the nets to chilling with friends while playing table tennis, CSK skipper MS Dhoni is surely in the right headspace ahead of their much-awaited IPL 2021 opener against Delhi Capitals on Saturday at Wankhede Stadium. CSK would be hoping that Dhoni comes to the party and helps the new CSK set-up with his experience. In the TT table, he had Suresh Raina and Dwayne Bravo for company.

CSK shared the video of Dhoni's matchday routines in the build-up to their IPL opener.

It would also be interesting to see where Dhoni bats in the order. He has often faced backlash for batting way down the order. Plaudits believe that he should bat higher up in the order at No 4.

Another good news is that CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan recently confirmed that Dhoni would play the next IPL as well.

DC vs CSK SQUADS –

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings.

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (c & wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujra, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth.

Match starts at 7.30 PM.