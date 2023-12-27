Home

Sports

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Reveals Reason Behind Retro Long Hair Look – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Reveals Reason Behind Retro Long Hair Look – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

During his initial days at international cricket, MS Dhoni got praise from former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf during India's tour to their neighbours in 2005.

MS Dhoni in his new look.

New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni admitted it’s difficult to maintain long hair before revealing the reason behind the retro look that even impressed former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf in 2005. The former India captain used to have long hair when he burst onto the international scene, a style that he maintained till 2007. Post that Dhoni tried different hairstyles that amazed his fans. With Dhoni probably playing his final season in cricket, Dhoni is once again back to his retro look that has kept social media buzzing.

Trending Now

“Maintaining this hairstyle is very difficult. Earlier I used to get ready in 20 mins, now it takes 1 hour 10 minutes. I’m doing this because fans are liking it, but someday I wake up and decide it’s enough, I’ll cut it down,” said Dhoni in a video that went viral on social media.

You may like to read

MS Dhoni said, “maintaining this hairstyle is very difficult. Earlier I used to get ready in 20 mins, now it takes 1 hour 10 minutes. I’m doing because fans are liking it, but someday I wakes up and decide it’s enough, I’ll cut it down”.pic.twitter.com/qknk36Spop — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 27, 2023

Meanwhile, the IPL 2024 is likely to be going Dhoni’a last year in cricket. After the IPL 2023 final, where Dhoni led CSK to their fifth title, Dhoni was asked whether he would play next year. To this the two-time World Cup-winning Indian captain replied, “Thank you very much”, but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it’s not easy for me but that’s a gift. I think that’s something I need to do for them.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.