Former India skipper MS Dhoni is credited for making the 'helicopter shot' fashionable. Since he played it effectively over the years in international cricket, other cricketers like Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, and many others play it on a regular basis. But, have you ever imaging someone doing the 'reverse-loft' which goes for a six behind the wicket.

The batsman hits the ball from between his legs and behind the wicket. It is difficult not just to think of a shot like that, and naming it becomes a bigger problem.

A player playing street cricket in Pakistan did it successfully and the video is now going viral as fans are failing to describe it and figure out how he did it.

Here is the shot:

What on earth have I just seen???? Reverse lofted Natmeg helicopter shot I suppose. pic.twitter.com/f8bW4BATpO — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Dhoni would be back to playing cricket after a gap of a year and a half. He has not played the game since India’s ouster in the 2019 World Cup.

The 39-year-old would be leading the Chennai Super Kings in the upcoming season of the IPL, which would be held in UAE. Eyes would be on him to see the kind of form he is in as the T20 World Cup happens early next year.

IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10.