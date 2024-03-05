Home

CSK Staff Touches MS Dhoni’s Feet After Chennai Super Kings Captain Arrives For IPL 2024 – WATCH VIDEO

MS Dhoni joined his Chennai Super Kings teammate at the team hotel on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League.

Chennai: A Chennai Super Kings (CSK) staff touched MS Dhoni’s feet as the captain arrived at the team hotel on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL). In a video that went viral on social media, a person wearing CSK’s shorts and green t-shirt immediately touched Dhoni’s feet with both hands as the skipper came out of his car at the team hotel. Meanwhile, according to social media, the person touching Dhoni’s feet is believed to be CSK manager Russell Radhakrishnan.

The defending champions posted a picture of Dhoni, who led them to their fifth title last season, exiting a vehicle on social media, captioning it “#THA7A Dharisanam!” Speculation is rife that this season will be Dhoni’s final one as a player. Last year, the 42-year-old mostly came out to bat towards the fag end of CSK innings.

CSK began their pre-season training camp on Saturday with the first batch of CSK players landing here a day before.The players who have arrived so far include Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Mandal, Shaik Rasheed and Nishant Sindhu (all-rounder).

CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on March 22. One of the only two captains to win IPL five times, Dhoni played last year with a leg injury. The 42-year-old immediately opted for surgery immediately after IPL 2023 and was under rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, CSK bought six players in the auction that took place last year in Dubai with Kiwi duo of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell grabbing all the limelight. The defending champions also secured the services of all-rounder SHardul Thakur besides spending huge on uncapped Sameer Rizvi.

Players CSK Bought At IPL 2024 Auction: Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (Rs. 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (Rs. 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs. 8.40 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (Rs. 2 crore), Avanish Rao Aravelly (Rs. 20 lakh).

CSK’s Full Squad For IPL 2024

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi.

All-Rounders: Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Mandal, Nishant Sindhu, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shardul Thakur.

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Choudhary.

