CSK Star Ambati Rayudu Set To Join Politics After Indian Premier League Retirement

The IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans was Ambati Rayudu's final Indian Premier League game.

Ambati Rayudu visits a government school on Guntur. (Image: Twitter)

Guntur: Fresh after winning the Indian Premier League title with Chennai Super Kings and bidding good bye to the world’s richest T20 league, Ambati Rayudu is all set to start a new innings in politics and is expected to take up membership of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) of Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

The 37-year-old, who played his last IPL match during the IPL 2023 final between CSK and Gujarat Titans, has been touring his native Guntur district to understand the issues of the common people from a grassroot level.

“I shall soon enter politics in Andhra Pradesh to serve the people. Before that, I have decided to visit different parts of the district to know the people’s pulse and understand their problems,” Indian Express quoted Rayudu as saying to local media.

“I shall come out with a concrete action plan on how to go about in politics and which platform I would choose,” he added. Rayudu, who has represented both Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad in domestic cricket, has played for India as well for a brief time.

In India colours, Rayudu played 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is. He scored 1,694 runs in ODIs with a career-best of 124 not out. In T20Is, he has scored 42 runs in six matches. Meanwhile, Rayudu will soon fly to United States to take part in the inaugural Major League Cricket.

Rayudu will be donning the Texas Super Kings colours, the franchise which is owned by five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings.

