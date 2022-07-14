Vadodara: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batter Ambati Rayudu will play for Baroda Cricket Association in the upcoming domestic season after getting an NOC (No-objection Certificate) from Andhra Cricket Association. The batter is available to play all formats, though in recent years, he has mostly made himself available for white-ball cricket and last played a first-class game in November 2017.Also Read - Official Breaks Silence on Ravindra Jadeja Deleting CSK Posts on Instagram; Says All Ok, Nothing is Wrong

The 36-year old Rayudu has travelled a fair bit in domestic cricket in recent times, having represented Hyderabad and Andhra and Vidarbha, apart from a two-year stint with Baroda from 2012 to 2014. His return will boost the batting department of Baroda, who are trying to convince India all-rounder Deepak Hooda to return too.

Hooda left Baroda in late 2020 after a fallout with then captain Krunal Pandya. He spent a successful season with Rajasthan after that, which resulted in his India call-up. Since February this year, the cricketer has been a regular member of India's white-ball squads. He also had a breakthrough IPL season with Lucknow Super Giants, where he teamed up with Krunal.

“As far as I know, they get along as well as they did earlier.They have cleared their differences. They played and excelled together for the same IPL team. They have sorted whatever issues they have,” Shishir Hattangadi, the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) chief executive, told ESPNcricinfo.

“While we are hopeful of Hooda’s return, we can’t say for sure, because from a cricketing perspective, it was Rajasthan who opened their doors for him when he needed a team. From our side, we’re making an effort. We’ll have to wait for a final call,” he added.

Inputs from IANS