CSK vs DC Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Match 7 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s CSK vs DC at Dubai International Cricket Stadium: The euphoria of win against defending champion Mumbai Indians is over for Chennai Super Kings after a below par performance resulted in a defeat to Rajasthan Royals. Their bowlers, especially the spinners came under fire for bowling poorly and leaking runs and then captain MS Dhoni’s decision to promote the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav ahead of himself when their top-order had failed in a 200-plus chase backfired. They are against Delhi Capitals who will be confident after having started their own season with a Super Over win. For them, the problem is of fitness of their premier bowlers – Ravichandran Ashwin and Ishant Sharma. DC are packed with big-hitters in their ranks making this a stiff challenge for CSK. Also Read - KXIP vs MI IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score: Chahal Strikes, Removes Mayank

Match Toss Time: The toss between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals for the seventh match of IPL 2020 will take place at 7:00 PM (IST). Also Read - Dean Jones Passes Away; Virat Kohli, David Warner, Cricket Fraternity Mourns Death of Former Australian

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST Also Read - Former Australia Cricketer Dean Jones Dies of Heart Attack in Mumbai

Match Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

CSK vs DC My Dream11 Team

Faf du Plessis (captain), Marcus Stoinis (vice-captain), Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw

CSK vs DC Squads

Delhi Capitals: Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Keemo Paul, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, N Jagadeesan, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R Sai Kishore, Murali Vijay, KM Asif, Ambati Rayudu

